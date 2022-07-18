WTA roundup: Sara Sorribes Tormo wins in three sets at Palermo

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

No. 4 seed Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain dropped the first set before charging back to defeat Ana Bogdan of Romania 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 Monday in the first round of the Palermo Ladies Open in Italy.

Sorribes Tormo converted five of nine break-point opportunities to win the three-hour, 19-minute match despite not serving a single ace.

No. 3 seed Shuai Zhang of China had to put in some work to win her first-round match, beating Spain’s Rebeka Masarova 7-6 (3), 7-6 (7). Sixth seed Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania also needed three sets to beat Spaniard Marina Bassols Ribera 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Italy’s Jasmine Paolini and Frenchwomen Leolia Jeanjean and Oceane Dodin also won Monday.

Hamburg European Open

Anastasia Potapova of Russia took down sixth seed and countrywoman Varvara Gracheva 7-5, 6-3 in the first round in Germany.

Third seed Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic, fourth seed Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus and eighth seed Andrea Petkovic of Germany all had easier times, winning their opening matches in straight sets.

Misaki Doi of Japan wore down Russian opponent Oksana Selekhmeteva to win 7-6 (10), 6-0. Poland’s Magdalena Frech advanced when Russia’s Anna Kalinskaya retired after losing the first set 6-1.

Other winners Monday included Alexandra Cadantu-Ignatik of Romania, Rebecca Peterson of Sweden and Maria Carle of Argentina.

–Field Level Media