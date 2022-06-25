WTA roundup: Petra Kvitova, Caroline Garcia win titles

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Petra Kvitova captured her first title in more than a year Saturday with a 6-3, 6-2 victory against Jelena Ostapenko at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne, England.

The No. 14 seed from the Czech Republic improved to 5-1 in grass-court finals, including victories at Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014. It was Kvitova’s 29th career title and first since Doha in March 2021.

Kvitova finished with 18 winners to just 12 unforced errors against Ostapenko, the No. 8 seed from Latvia. Kvitova struck seven aces and saved all five break points, the third consecutive match where she didn’t lose her serve.

Bad Homburg Open

Caroline Garcia of France earned her eighth career title by rallying for a 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 triumph against Canada’s Bianca Andreescu in Bad Homburg, Germany.

Andreescu led 4-2 in the second set before Garcia swung the momentum of the match with back-to-back service breaks. Garcia converted five of 11 break points in the match while saving four of the seven that she faced.

The first meeting between the two unseeded players lasted two hours and 42 minutes. Garcia won 74 percent of the points on her first serve (39 of 53) and took advantage of six double faults by the 2019 U.S. Open champ.

