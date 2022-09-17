fbpx
Published September 17, 2022

WTA roundup: Linda Fruhvirtova wins in India to reach first career final

Aug 30, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Linda Fruhvirtova of Czech Republic in action against Xinyu Wang of China on day two of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Linda Fruhvirtova advanced to her first career final by recording a 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 victory over Argentina’s Nadia Podoroska on Saturday in the semifinals of the Chennai Open in India.

The 17-year-old Czech saved 10 of 15 break points during a match in which both players committed 10 double faults. Fruhvirtova will face third-seeded Magda Linette of Poland in the title match.

Linette led 3-0 in the first set of her semifinal when Katie Swan of Great Britain retired due to a heat-related illness. Linette, 30, is looking for her third career singles crown.

Zavarovalnica Sava Portoroz

Katerina Siniakova won two matches in one day to book a spot in final against Wimbledon champ Elena Rybakina in Slovenia.

Rybakina, the No. 3 seed from Kazakhstan, rolled to a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Romania’s Ana Bogdan. Rybakina had five aces and saved all eight of her break points.

Siniakova of the Czech Republic outlasted Italy’s Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (5) in a quarterfinal match that was postponed due to rain on Friday. She then posted a 6-1, 7-5 victory over Germany’s Anna-Lena Friedsam in the semifinals.

–Field Level Media

