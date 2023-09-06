Wrexham won’t appeal failed Luke Armstrong transfer

Credit: Wrexham AFC

Wrexham announced Wednesday that the club will not appeal its failed transfer bid for Harrogate Town striker Luke Armstrong.

Wrexham had agreed to terms with Harrogate and submitted the paperwork last Friday, but the transfer was rejected by the English Football League, which said the relevant documentation was not submitted before the window closed.

The Welsh club said Monday that it was exploring whether to appeal the decision, but ultimately determined it would not be successful.

“Having reviewed the additional information received from the EFL and considered this in the context of the submission of the documents for the transfer of Luke Armstrong from Harrogate Town, the Club have determined there is no reasonable chance of success if we were to appeal the EFL’s decision to reject the transfer,” Wrexham said in a statement on its website Wednesday.

“Now this decision has been made, we wish to apologise to Luke as we were unable to complete the transfer by the deadline and Harrogate Town, who we are sure will be as disappointed as we are that the transfer will not now be completed in this window.

“The Club will be reviewing the circumstances and processes that have led to this outcome with all the relevant parties.”

Armstrong, 27, has 31 goals in 106 appearances with Harrogate, including 16 last season. He did not appear in the club’s first two matches this season.

Wrexham’s League Two rival even announced the pending transfer on Friday night for an undisclosed fee, with Harrogate in turn signing Stevenage’s Josh March to replace their leading scorer from the past two years. March’s transfer was approved by the EFL.

–Field Level Media