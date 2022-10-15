Wide receiver DeSean Jackson eyeing comeback: ‘I ain’t retired’

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson is looking for an opportunity to resume his NFL career.

“Hell no, I ain’t retired,” the 35-year-old veteran told the I AM ATHLETE podcast this week. “I’m a free agent.”

The three-time Pro Bowl selection listed the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers as preferred landing spots but also mentioned the Baltimore Ravens and a possible return to the Los Angeles Rams.

“I’m going to put Philly first,” Jackson said.

The Rams waived Jackson last November and he spent the rest of the 2021 season with the Las Vegas Raiders. He finished with a combined 20 catches for 454 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games (four starts).

Jackson has 632 receptions for 11,110 yards and 91 touchdowns in 176 games (158 starts) with the Eagles (2008-13, 2019-20), Washington (2014-16), Tampa Bay (2017-18) and the Rams and Raiders.

