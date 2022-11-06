Worlds 2022 smashes viewership record

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The League of Legends 2022 World Championship grand final smashed a record for peak viewership.

DRX rallied for a dramatic 3-2 win Saturday over T1 to claim the Worlds 2022 title at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

More than 5.1 million people tuned in across multiple streaming platforms and channels, per Esports Charts.

??????#Worlds2022

5 MILLIONS Peak Viewers@DRXGlobal vs @T1LoL – 5.1M@Twitch peak – 2.8M@YouTubeGaming – 1.7M English peak – 1.6M

Korean peak – 1.2M

Spanish peak – 855K *Stats excl. Chinese platforms — Esports Charts ???? (@EsportsCharts) November 6, 2022

Twitch drew the most traffic with 2.8 million viewers on Riot Games’ official accounts, with another 1.7 million following the action on YouTube.

The previous record for the event was 4 million viewers during the Worlds 2021 final between Edward Gaming and DWG KIA.

–Field Level Media