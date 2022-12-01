World Cup roundup: Morocco advances to Round of 16

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Hakim Ziyech and Youssef En-Nesyri each scored a first-half goal to lead Morocco to a 2-1 victory over Canada on Thursday in a Group F match at the World Cup in Doha, Qatar.

Ziyech’s blast opened the scoring in the fourth minute and En-Nesyri converted a long feed from Achraf Hakimi to double the advantage in the 23rd.

Morocco overcame Nayef Aguerd’s own goal in the 40th minute and fended off six corner kicks from Canada to finish with seven points to win Group F and advance for the second time. They also successfully advanced from the group stage in the Mexico World Cup in 1986.

Canada was held without a point in its three matches at the World Cup.

–Croatia 0, Belgium 0

A scoreless draw in Al Rayyan allowed Croatia to gain a much-needed point and advance to the Round of 16.

Dominik Livakovic made three saves for Croatia, which finished with five points — one more than Belgium.

Thibaut Courtois turned aside four shots for Belgium.

