World Cup: Croatia KOs Brazil on penalty kicks

Croatia got a late equalizer before bouncing Brazil on penalty kicks Friday to advance to the World Cup semifinals in Doha, Qatar.

Neymar put Brazil ahead 1-0 in the 105th minute with his 77th international goal, matching Pele’s national record.

Bruno Petkovic answered for Croatia with just four minutes remaining in extra time with a deflected strike.

Croatia, the 2018 World Cup runner-up, advanced 4-2 on penalty kicks and will face Friday’s Netherlands-Argentina winner on Tuesday.

Rodrygo missed Brazil’s opening penalty try and Marquinhos hit the post on the team’s fourth attempt, while Nikola Vlasic, Lovro Majer, Luka Modric and Mislav Orsic each converted for Croatia.

