Wolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns gets offseason injection treatments

Minnesota Timberwolves star center Karl-Anthony Towns underwent stem call treatment and received platelet-rich plasma injections on Friday to treat a slew of injuries, ESPN reported Sunday.

Towns had both knees, his left ankle, left wrist and the middle finger on his right hand treated, according to the report.

Towns reportedly opted for this approach to avoid any offseason surgeries. His right knee has been especially bothersome and he had surgery on the left wrist in February of 2020.

The 26-year-old Towns was dealing with the injuries as the Timberwolves reached the Western Conference playoffs. Minnesota lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in six games in the first-round series.

Towns’ girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, posted a picture on Instagram Sunday where Towns is on the couch with a wrap on his right leg. She included the caption “Nurse Woods on duty.”

Towns is expected to be ready for training camp.

Towns was an All-Star for the third time this season as he averaged 24.6 points and 9.8 rebounds in 74 games. He has career averages of 23.2 points and 11.3 rebounds in 482 games (all starts) over seven NBA seasons.

Towns averaged 21.8 points and 10.8 rebounds in the series against the Grizzlies. It was his second career playoff appearance.

–Field Level Media