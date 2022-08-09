Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale sidelined after procedure

Credit: NBAE, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale will miss the remainder of the regular season and the first round of the WNBA playoffs after undergoing iliac crest core muscle avulsion repair, the team announced Tuesday.

The Wings said Ogunbowale underwent the abdominal procedure on Tuesday in Philadelphia. The team said updates would be provided “at the appropriate time.”

Ogunbowale, a two-time All-Star guard, leads Dallas with a 19.7 scoring average and a career-high 83 3-pointers in 30 games this season. She last played Saturday when she sustained the injury against the Indiana Fever.

“Hurts my heart that I can’t be out there with the team, but my dawgs gon hold it down always. Go Wings!!!” Ogunbowale said on Twitter.

The iliac crest is located in the pelvis near the hip and connects to multiple core muscles.

Ogunbowale, 25, has career averages of 19.8 points, 3.4 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 117 games (112 starts) during four seasons with Dallas.

The Wings (17-16) have clinched a playoff spot. They host the New York Liberty on Wednesday.

