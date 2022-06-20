Will Zalatoris withdraws from Travelers Championship

Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Will Zalatoris withdrew from this week’s Travelers Championship on Monday, one day after finishing in a tie for second place at the U.S. Open.

Zalatoris’ withdrawal from the tournament in Cromwell, Conn., was announced by the PGA Tour. Zalatoris didn’t immediately comment on the decision.

The 25-year-old Zalatoris had a chance to force a playoff at the U.S. Open but missed a 14-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole. The miss made Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick the winner at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., and left Zalatoris in a tie for second with Scottie Scheffler at 5-under 275.

It marked the third time Zalatoris has narrowly missed out on a major title. He finished second at the 2021 Masters and at the PGA Championship earlier this year.

Though Zalatoris is ranked a career-best 12th in the world, he has to yet to win a PGA title.

Also withdrawing from the Travelers were Russell Henley and Patrick Rodgers. The PGA said South Africa’s Dawie van der Walt, Australia’s Brett Drewitt and Joshua Creel have been added to the field as replacements.

–Field Level Media