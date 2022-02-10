Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno suspended 2 games for kneeing

Feb 8, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Linesman Kory Nagy (97) watch as Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno (17) and Winnipeg Jets center Adam Lowry (17) fight in the third period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL suspended Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno for two games Thursday for kneeing Adam Lowry of the Winnipeg Jets.

During the Wild’s 2-0 loss at Winnipeg on Tuesday, Foligno and Lowry got into an altercation that resulted in Foligno shoving Lowry to the ice. As two officials attempted to intervene to break up the fight, Foligno picked up his left foot and drove his knee into Lowry’s head, pressing it into the ice.

“It is important to note that this is an intentional decision by Foligno and not a player accidentally falling or stumbling onto his opponent,” an NHL Department of Player Safety said in an explanation video. “Foligno clearly and intentionally uses his knee to inflict force on the head of his vulnerable opponent.”

Both players were assessed major penalties for the fight.

The official added that Foligno would have been subject to a longer suspension than two games had it been a more violent move.

It is the first league discipline Foligno has received in his career. He will be suspended for Minnesota’s two-game homestand Saturday against the Carolina Hurricanes and Monday against the Detroit Red Wings.

Foligno, 30, is in his fifth season with Minnesota after six years with the Buffalo Sabres. In 40 games this season, Foligno has tallied 17 goals and 10 assists, along with a career-high 87 penalty minutes.

–Field Level Media