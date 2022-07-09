Wilcard Gaming, felt close Week 5 with wins in ESL One Summer

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Wildcard Gaming swept 5RATFORCESTAFF and felt edged The Cut 2-1 on Saturday in the Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer event.

WG improved to 4-4 and are now tied for fourth place with TSM. felt picked up their first win of the event and sit alongside The Cut and 5RATFORCESTAFF at the bottom of the standings in a three-way tie for sixth.

Eight teams are competing in a single round robin over six weeks with all matches best-of-three. The top two finishers in the $205,000 competition will qualify for ESL One Arlington 2022, and the bottom two teams will be relegated to Division II for the next tour.

Wildcard Gaming captured their first win on red in 19 minutes and their second on green in 41 minutes. Belgium’s Cedric “Davai Lama” Deckmyn paced WG with an 11/1/12 kill-death-assist ratio. The United States’ Paul “Speeed” Bocchicchio notched an average 3.5/4.5/5.0 K-D-A for 5RFS.

felt earned a 36-minute win on red before The Cut responded with a 31-minute win on green. felt then won on green in 45 minutes to escape with the victory. Playing as a substitute, Ukraine’s Denis “StoneBank” Korzh led felt with an average K-D-A of 7.7/5.7/13.3. Lebanon’s Roy “Rajjix” al Rajji finished with a 9.3/5.3/15.0.

Week 6 action begins with one match on Tuesday:

–5RATFORCESTAFF vs. nouns

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer standings, map record:

1. Quincy Crew, 6-0 (12-0)

T2. Evil Geniuses, 5-1 (11-3)

T2. nouns, 5-1 (10-5)

T4. TSM, 3-3 (7-6)

T4. Wildcard Gaming, 3-3 (7-6)

T6. 5RATFORCESTAFF, 1-5 (3-10)

T6. felt, 1-6 (2-13)

T6. The Cut, 1-6 (4-13)

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer prize pool and DPC points:

1. $30,000, 500 points

2. $28,000, 300 points

3. $27,000, 200 points

4. $26,000, 100 points

5. $25,000, 50 points

6. $24,000, no points

7. $23,000, no points, relegated to Division II

8. $22,000, no points, relegated to Division II

