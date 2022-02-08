Whitecaps re-sign GK Isaac Boehmer to new contract

Jan 20, 2020; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Whitecaps player Isaac Boehmer during opening day of pre-season camp. Whitecaps MLS team training session at the Vancouver Whitecaps FC National Soccer Development Centre located at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid/Vancouver White Caps-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Vancouver Whitecaps re-signed goalkeeper Isaac Boehmer to a new contract.

The deal announced Tuesday runs through the 2022 season and includes club options through 2025.

The 20-year-old British Columbia native spent 2021 on loan with Pacific FC of the Canadian Premier League.

“Isaac is a good young goalkeeper who works hard, continues to grow, and will also see minutes with our MLS NEXT Pro team,” Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said in a release. “We have a great group of young Canadian keepers, and we will add some additional experience to the group in the coming weeks.”

Boehmer originally signed a homegrown contract with the Whitecaps in August 2020. He has yet to make his MLS debut.

