White Sox-Yankees postponed, doubleheader on Sunday

Friday night’s series opener between the Chicago White Sox and Yankees was postponed due to the forecast of sustained inclement weather in the New York area.

The game will be made up Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET as part of a single admission doubleheader ahead of the nationally televised night game.

First pitch on Friday was scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET. The Yankees announced the postponement about 3 1/2 hours before the start time.

Forecasts called for a 60 percent chance of rain at first pitch. It increased to a 100 percent chance of thunderstorms in the middle of the game.

Left-hander Nestor Cortes (2-1, 1.35 ERA), who was slated to pitch Friday, is expected to start Saturday for New York.

White Sox left-hander Dallas Keuchel (2-2, 5.54), who pitched five scoreless innings against the Yankees last weekend, is expected to start on Saturday.

The Yankees are playing their second doubleheader of the season. On May 8, they split a pair of games against the Texas Rangers.

Chicago is playing a doubleheader for the second time in less than a week. On Tuesday, the White Sox split a pair of low-scoring games in Kansas City.

