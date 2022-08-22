Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech (knee) exits in 1st inning

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech left in the first inning of Monday afternoon’s road game against the Kansas City Royals with left knee soreness.

The right-hander faced four batters to open his outing, and all reached base before he was replaced by right-hander Jimmy Lambert. The first three batters reached safely off Lambert before the first inning ended, with Kansas City leading 4-0.

Kopech was visited on the mound by a White Sox trainer, as well as pitching coach Ethan Katz and manager Tony La Russa, before he threw his first pitch of the game. He issued a leadoff walk MJ Melendez before hitting Bobby Witt Jr. with a pitch, then allowed an RBI single to Salvador Perez and a walk to Vinnie Pasquantino.

Reports indicated that Kopech’s velocity was down a tick, including an 88-mph fastball on his first pitch of the game before he started throwing in the low 90-mph range.

Kopech, who saw his ERA rise to 3.58, has been dealing with knee soreness since a June 12 start against the Texas Rangers. He entered the game with a 9-13 career record and a 3.47 ERA through 70 appearances (30 starts) in parts of three seasons for the White Sox.

