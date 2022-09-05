Chicago White Sox activate Aaron Bummer and Yoan Moncada

Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox bolstered their roster for the final month of the regular season, reinstating both left-hander Aaron Bummer and third baseman Yoan Moncada from the injured list Monday.

In corresponding moves, the White Sox optioned outfielders Adam Haseley and Mark Payton to Triple-A Charlotte, while right-hander Tobias Myers was outrighted to Charlotte.

Bummer, 28, last pitched June 7 and was on the 60-day IL with a left lat strain. He is 0-1 this season with a 3.06 ERA in 20 relief appearances and has one save. In six major league seasons, all with the White Sox he is 7-10 with a 3.12 ERA and four saves in 216 relief appearances.

Moncada, 27, went on the IL Aug. 27 with a strained left hamstring. While solid on defense, Moncada has struggled in 80 games this season, batting .197 with a .581 OPS to go along with seven home runs and 40 RBIs.

In seven seasons, the last six with the White Sox, Moncada is a .253 hitter with a .759 OPS and has 77 home runs with 288 RBIs.

Haseley, 26, is batting .238 with two RBIs in 14 games with the White Sox this season. Payton, 30, scored a run Saturday in his only game with the White Sox this season.

–Field Level Media