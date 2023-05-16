White Sox LHP Garrett Crochet returns from TJ surgery

Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox reinstated left-hander Garrett Crochet from the injured list Tuesday, more than 13 months after the reliever underwent Tommy John surgery.

In a corresponding move, the White Sox optioned right-hander Nick Padilla to Triple-A Charlotte.

Crochet, 23, underwent ulnar collateral ligament replacement surgery on April 5, 2022. Crochet made six rehab appearances between Charlotte and Double-A Birmingham after starting the season on the IL. He had a 7.50 ERA in six innings.

The 6-foot-6 Crochet is 3-5 with a 2.54 ERA in 59 relief appearances with the White Sox in 2020-21. He was selected No. 11 overall by the club in the 2020 draft.

Padilla allowed two earned runs over two innings in his only appearance with Chicago last week. Padilla has made just two major league appearances.

–Field Level Media