White Sox host Royals for two following rainout

The Chicago White Sox will host the Kansas City Royals in a doubleheader Tuesday after their series opener was rained out Monday night.

The first game will take place starting at 4:40 p.m. ET Tuesday afternoon, and the second game will start approximately 30 to 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Chicago (55-88) and Kansas City (44-100) both are focused on the future as they enter the three-game series long removed from any playoff hopes. The teams have split their first 10 games this season.

On Monday, the White Sox demoted outfielder Oscar Colas and right-hander Edgar Navarro to Triple-A Charlotte. The White Sox promoted right-hander Deivi Garcia and catcher Carlos Perez in corresponding moves.

Garcia and Perez will get a chance to show what they can do against big-league competition, but the move clearly indicated the organization’s frustration with Colas. The 24-year-old from Cuba entered the season with high hopes but has hit .216 with five homers and 19 RBIs in 75 games during his rookie season. He’s also committed six errors.

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol was candid about the team’s decision to send down Colas.

“We need him to completely clean up his whole game,” Grifol said. “I’m talking about baserunning, defensively — these are things I’ve spoken about all year. These are not new. …

“We all thought in spring training he could impact us, but you quickly find out the speed of the game affects some guys, and some it doesn’t.”

The Royals are expected to start right-hander Brady Singer (8-10, 5.34 ERA) in the first game of the doubleheader. It will be his career-high 28th start of the season.

In his most recent outing, last Tuesday against the White Sox, Singer allowed six runs on nine hits in five innings, striking out two and walking one. He got a no-decision in that game and is looking for his first victory since Aug. 8 against Boston.

Singer is 3-2 with a 3.77 ERA in 11 career appearances (10 starts) against Chicago.

The White Sox will send right-hander Dylan Cease (6-7, 4.98) to the mound in the opener — setting up a rematch of the game last Tuesday. It will be the 30th start of the season for the 27-year-old.

Cease also got a no-decision in his most recent outing, giving up five runs (four earned) on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings in Kansas City. He struck out seven and walked two.

In 14 career starts against Kansas City, Cease is 4-4 with a 3.52 ERA.

In the nightcap, the Royals will turn to right-hander Jordan Lyles (4-16, 6.24). It has been a trying season for Lyles, who leads the majors in losses.

Lyles is 1-6 with a 4.78 ERA in 10 games (eight starts) against the White Sox in his career. He has walked 13 and struck out 25 in 49 innings against Chicago.

Chicago will call upon right-hander Touki Toussaint (3-7, 4.71) to start the second game in another rematch of starters from last week.

Toussaint’s start against the Royals last Wednesday is his only appearance against Kansas City. He gave up two runs on two hits and three walks with six strikeouts to earn the victory.

“We didn’t string much together,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said after his team mustered only four hits in the 6-4 loss. “We had guys on base and double plays. There was enough unique movement on (Toussaint’s) pitches and the splitter that he kept us off the barrel.”

The White Sox are 28-40 at home this season. The Royals are 18-54 on the road.

