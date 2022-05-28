White Sox designate P Dallas Keuchel for assignment

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox designated veteran left-hander Dallas Keuchel for assignment on Saturday.

A former American League Cy Young Award winner, Keuchel was 2-5 with a 7.88 ERA in eight starts with Chicago this season. He gave up 33 runs (28 earned) in 32 innings with 20 strikeouts and 20 walks.

In a corresponding move, the White Sox recalled infielder Danny Mendick from Triple-A Charlotte.

Keuchel, 34, has a career record of 101-87 and a 3.86 ERA in 262 games (251 starts) with the Houston Astros (2012-18), Atlanta Braves (2019) and White Sox. He won the Cy Young with the Astros following the 2015 season, when he had a 20-8 record and led the American League with 232 innings pitched.

Keuchel is earning $18 million this season on a three-year, $55 million deal he signed with Chicago in December 2019.

He had a stellar abbreviated 2020 season, finishing fifth in the Cy Young voting after posting a 6-2 record and a 1.99 ERA. He had a tough outing in the 2020 wild-card series against the Oakland Athletics, giving up five runs (three earned) on six hits — including two homers — in 3 1/3 innings of a loss.

Overall with the White Sox, Keuchel was 17-16 with a 4.79 ERA in 51 games (49 starts) over 257 1/3 innings.

Mendick is hitting .217 with two doubles, one home run, three RBIs and four runs over 11 games with the White Sox in 2022. He is batting .303 with a homer and two RBIs in nine games with Charlotte.

–Field Level Media