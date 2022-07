Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada left Wednesday’s home game against the Minnesota Twins in the seventh inning with a right foot contusion.

Moncada, who appeared to foul a pitch off his foot in the fifth inning, went out for the sixth but was replaced by Josh Harrison an inning later.

Moncada, who went 1-for-3 on the day, underwent X-rays that the White Sox said were negative.

He’s considered day-to-day.

–Field Level Media