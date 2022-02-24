WATCH: James Harden hung out with Lil Baby, Meek Mill all night, went straight to practice

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

We might be getting a better understanding of how a superstar like James Harden has been traded three times in his NBA career. The latest is a bizarre tale from Harden himself telling of the time when rappers Lil Baby, Meek Mill, and Lil Durk came to pay him a visit during his days with the Houston Rockets.

According to Harden, the three rappers called him at 2 A.M. and he saw the opportunity to hang out with them as one he couldn’t refuse, even though he had to practice just hours later. Harden says he didn’t even sleep that day before heading to the facility.

Here’s the word straight from the horse’s mouth.

James Harden says he used to stay up all night in the studio with Lil Durk, Meek Mill and Lil Baby and then go straight to practice



“I can’t miss this opportunity”



(h/t @kirppyy719)



pic.twitter.com/8ENY465bvr — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 24, 2022

I don’t really know why you would admit this during your playing career. We frequently hear of wild tales once a player has retired, almost as a way of bragging, but this seems like a poor time for this clip to leak, shortly after basically begging his way out of Brooklyn.

He’s yet to even suit up for the Philadelphia 76ers, but he would appear to be a great fit next to Joel Embiid.

James Harden is gonna James Harden

While Harden, a three-time NBA scoring champ, is undoubtedly talented, he also seems to test the limits in his own unique way. There have been several strange accounts of Harden’s preferences off the court and who knows which of them are true.

But we certainly hear a lot more about his antics than we do of most other modern players, which is a bit odd. Does that mean Harden has a lot of people in his circle that like to talk? Or does it simply mean Harden is just out there mixing it up more than the average athlete?

Who knows, who really cares. At the end of the day, it’s not like Harden is hurting anyone, he just kinda likes to be treated like a star, which isn’t too uncommon for athletes who develop a larger than average ego from years of dominating at their game.

