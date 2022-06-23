Washington D.C. to host 2023 MLS All-Star Game

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

D.C. United will serve as the host team for the 2023 MLS All-Star Game, the league announced Thursday.

The match will be contested at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. The opponent for the league’s showcase event will be announced at a later date.

“We are thrilled to bring the MLS All-Star Game and festivities back to Washington, D.C., a city with a rich soccer history, as well as a diverse and vibrant soccer culture,” MLS commissioner Don Garber said. “D.C. United and the community have always held a special place in the hearts of everyone who believed in the power and growth of soccer in the U.S., and Audi Field will provide an incredible backdrop for next summer’s game.”

Washington, D.C. has been the site of the MLS All-Star Game on two previous occasions, albeit at RFK Stadium in 2002 and 2004.

“When we made the decision to build a soccer-specific stadium in downtown Washington, D.C. it was our vision for it to become an iconic sports venue, one of the top stadiums in Major League Soccer, and have it create lifelong memories for the members of our community. To accomplish this, we knew we needed to host unique year-round events that would unite our wonderful city,” said Jason Levien and Stephen Kaplan, co-chairmen of D.C. United.

“Since our opening in 2018, we have hosted several different sports, including D.C. United matches, other men’s and women’s professional soccer matches, HBCU college football games with our partners at Howard University, lacrosse championships, as well as the upcoming match featuring FC Bayern Munich, one of the world’s most recognized soccer clubs. Audi Field has also served as a community hub for local school graduations, a COVID-19 vaccination site, a music, food, and cultural festival, and so much more. We are proud to welcome the MLS All-Star Game to Audi Field and to bring it back to the District for the first time since 2004.”

–Field Level Media