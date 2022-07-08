Washington Commanders training camp 2022: Schedule, tickets, location, and everything to know

The Washington Commanders’ training camp is near, and there’s a great deal of hope around the team bouncing back and contending for a playoff spot in 2022.

After a disappointing 7-10 finish last season, the newly dubbed Commanders’ offseason has not been one filled with positivity over notable acquisitions and draft picks with grand expectations — although the team has had some of that. Instead, the organization made headlines for all the wrong reasons as owner Daniel Snyder and the front office have been embroiled in investigations from Congress, the NFL, and several other government bodies.

If the team hopes to bring positive vibes to the Washington narrative, new starting quarterback Carson Wentz and top draft pick Jahan Dotson will have to lead the initiative of change and hope during the summer build to this season.

Let’s dive into Sportsnaut’s Washington Commanders training camp preview. As we examine everything you need to know from the camp’s location, schedule, and storylines to follow.

Washington Commanders training camp schedule

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

After a year away, the Washington Commanders will return to the team training facility in Ashburn, Virginia for this year’s training camp.

Commanders’ camp will run from July 27 through August 19. Dates and times for the variety of practices that will be free and open to the public have not yet been announced, however, the organization did reveal a special night event at FedEx Field on Aug. 6, at 6:45 PM ET. Tickets for that special practice, which will be attended by team legend London Fletcher, can be found here.

Washington Commanders training camp locations

In case you were curious about where the organization based its summer camps in the years before using the team training facility in Ashburn, you can check out some of those various locales in Commanders’ training camp history — via Pro Football Reference — below.

2022 – Washington Commanders Training Facility – Ashburn, Virginia

– Washington Commanders Training Facility – Ashburn, Virginia 2021 – Bon Secours Training Center – Richmond, Virginia

– Bon Secours Training Center – Richmond, Virginia 2020 – Washington Commanders Training Facility – Ashburn, Virginia

– Washington Commanders Training Facility – Ashburn, Virginia 2013 – 2019 – Bon Secours Training Center – Richmond, Virginia

– Bon Secours Training Center – Richmond, Virginia 2003 – 2012 – Redskins Park – Ashburn, Virginia

– Redskins Park – Ashburn, Virginia 2001 – 2002 – Dickinson College – Carlisle, Pennsylvania

– Dickinson College – Carlisle, Pennsylvania 2000 – Redskins Park – Ashburn, Virginia

– Redskins Park – Ashburn, Virginia 1995 – 1999 – Frostburg State – Frostburg, Maryland

Can fans attend the Commanders’ training camp this year?

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, fans will be able to attend quite a few of the team’s practices during training camp this summer. To gain tickets to the sessions with limited seating, the team is currently running a lottery that ends on July 15. You can apply for a chance at tickets here.

If you are selected, fans will have the opportunity to attend multiple practices during July and August.

Storylines, position battles for Washington Commanders training camp

Here are the top storylines to follow and watch during Commanders training camp 2022.

Can a McLaurin and Dotson combo take the passing game to new heights?

Terry McLaurin recently received a massive contract extension in a major sign of the belief Washington has in him entering his fourth season. First-round pick Jahan Dotson also garnered rave reviews during the mandatory minicamp. On paper, there is a lot of potential from the Commanders receiver corp in 2022. Something that is a rarity for this franchise. Watching that crew’s development in giving new QB Wentz a helping hand in his first season in DC will be something to watch this summer.

Is Carson Wentz really the answer to Commander’s long-time QB woes?

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of Wentz, there is a great deal of pressure on him heading into his seventh season in the league. This will now be his third team and third opportunity to be a franchise QB for a team in need of one. However, after getting a short hook in Indianapolis, it is now or never for Wentz to prove he is a legit starting signal-caller in the NFL. If he can’t show it now it will never happen, so there is as much motivation for him to deliver on his potential as at any time in his career.

Do Phidarian Mathis and Brian Robinson earn key rolls in rookie season?

The Commanders made some questionable decisions in taking defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis in the second round and running back Brian Robinson in the third. Both positions were not areas of need for the team. However, both were two of the better players on the board and have notable upside.

Hopefully, the plan for the organization is to add depth to areas of strength, but seeing if they have big plans for those two early-round picks will be an interesting story during training camp.