Report: Daniel Snyder back in charge of Washington Commanders, contradicting recent comments by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell

It looks like Daniel Snyder is back the leading the Washington Commanders in day-to-day operations, which directly contradicts comments earlier this week by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Last summer, the Washington Commanders were hit with a $10 million fine from the league after a plethora of sexual assault allegations were levied at the franchise and its owner Daniel Snyder. The scandal led to mounting pressure on the team and its figurehead. Due to the negative press, in July Snyder made the choice to step away from leading the organization on a day-to-day basis. His wife, and co-CEO, Tanya Snyder ended up being elevated into the role previously held by her husband.

Earlier this year, a new round of sexual misconduct allegations against the Commanders came to light, leading to a deeper examination from the US House of Representatives on the previous investigation, as well as a second inquiry by the league. Due to the ongoing scandals, the assumption was that Snyder had not returned to his former role within the organization.

Washington Commanders and Daniel Snyder make Roger Goodell look foolish

On Wednesday, the league’s commissioner, Roger Goodell, seemed to confirm that assumption during his press conference at this year’s annual league meetings. Telling the media on hand:

“[Snyder]has not been involved in day-to-day operations. Don’t believe he’s been at the team facility at all, and when we continue to have league matters, Tanya has represented the team as the CEO on both a day-to-day- basis, but also here with the league,” Goodell said. “… She represented the club here and that will continue for at least the foreseeable future, but, Dan and I will talk about that at some point.”

However, a new report from The Washington Times contradicts what Goodell said, and claims Snyder is back in the lead role for the Washington Commanders and was “heavily involved” in the team’s recent trade for quarterback Carson Wentz.

“The owner, according to a highly-placed source familiar with the team’s situation, has resumed his day-to-day role with the Commanders. The source, who spoke to The Washington Times on the condition of anonymity in order to speak freely, said Snyder has no restrictions on what he can and can’t do in overseeing the franchise, reiterating that the owner has worked on day-to-day matters. For instance, Snyder was ‘heavily involved’ when the team discussed acquiring quarterback Carson Wentz — something coach Ron Rivera even alluded to after the trade was finalized.” -via The Washington Times

If true, this is a very bad look for the league, makes Goodell look someone foolish, and out of the loop. Considering that the NFL is in hot water with Congress specifically because of the allegations against the Commanders, the league being undermined by Snyder will only be viewed as further proof that they still do not have their house in order.

Furthermore, any rumors of Snyder freely selling his shares in the team now look highly unlikely.