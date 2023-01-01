Washington Commanders fans demand QB change after Carson Wentz throws two quick interceptions vs Browns

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Seemingly all season long, the Washington Commanders have played musical chairs with the starting quarterback position. Carson Wentz began the year as the unquestioned starter after coming over via trade, but he was forced out of the lineup after fracturing a finger on his throwing hand in Week 6.

Despite facing what was said to be a 4-6 week timetable to return, Wentz didn’t take the field again until Week 16, after coach Ron Rivera had seen enough from backup QB Taylor Heinicke. Apparently liking what he saw from Wentz in limited time a week ago, Rivera named Wentz the starter heading into Week 17.

Well, Week 17 is here, and Wentz isn’t doing any better, at least to begin the game.

Carson Wentz’ two early interceptions cause Washington Commanders fans to call for Taylor Heinicke

Wentz got off to a rough start against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, throwing two interceptions before halftime. Considering that Washington still has very slim playoff hopes, every play matters, and they cannot afford to continue turning the ball over, something Wentz has done nine times now in seven starts.

While the second play shown below isn’t all that bad, it’s not much different than punting the ball on the following down, yet fans in attendance at FedEx Field weren’t having it. They immediately began demanding a QB change, hoping Taylor Heinicke would take over again.

Two Carson Wentz INTs already… only took 16 minutes of play.



Fans started to chant "HEINICKE"pic.twitter.com/aiROVi8V2O — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 1, 2023

Wentz was able to salvage his effort by leading a 21-play, 96-yard touchdown drive on the following possession after his latest turnover to give the Commanders a 7-3 lead before halftime.

Yet, chances are, the first signs of struggle will only cause the boo birds to start chirping again, even louder than the last time.

