Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson out; Chicago Bears’ Jaylon Johnson in

Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson III has been ruled out for Thursday night’s game against the Chicago Bears with a back injury.

Meanwhile, the Bears are getting back their top cornerback, Jaylon Johnson, for the game.

Jackson was listed as a full participant Monday, limited on Tuesday before a did not participate on Wednesday and being ruled out. The Commanders held a walkthrough Wednesday.

He’s one of six Commanders ruled out for the game, joining safety Percy Butler (quad), right tackle Sam Cosmi (finger), wideout Jahan Dotson (hamstring), running back Jonathan Williams (knee) and tight end Logan Thomas (calf). Receiver Dyami Brown (groin) is questionable.

Jackson signed a three-year, $40.5 million contract with Washington in March 2021. He has 16 tackles and two passes defensed in four starts this season. He missed Week 3 with a back injury.

Johnson has missed the last three Bears’ games with a quad injury suffered in practice on Sept. 22. He’s been a full participant in practice all week, albeit estimates, with the team holding walkthroughs. He does not carry an injury designation into the game.

Johnson started the first two games of the season and recorded four tackles and a forced fumble. He’s started all 30 games he’s played in for the Bears.

Bears safety Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) is questionable but was listed as a full participant all week.

Bears wide receiver N’Keal Harry also doesn’t carry an injury designation, though the team has yet to decide whether to place him on the active roster for Thursday night’s game. He began the season on injured reserve after having ankle surgery in August and was removed from IR earlier this week.

