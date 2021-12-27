Washington CB Trent McDuffie declares for NFL draft

Sep 4, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) participates in pregame warmups against the Montana Grizzlies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Huskies junior cornerback Trent McDuffie is entering the 2022 NFL Draft.

The three-year starter and 2021 All-Pac-12 first-team selection made the announcement Monday. He’s projected as a first-round pick by most outlets.

“We decided it was the best time for me to take this next step on this new adventure,” McDuffie told Yahoo Sports.

McDuffie registered 94 tackles, two interceptions and three forced fumbles in 28 games with the Huskies. He was the Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 and a second-team all-conference pick in 2020.

–Field Level Media