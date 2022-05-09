Warriors coach Steve Kerr (COVID protocol) out for Game 4

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr entered COVID-19 health and safety protocol and will miss Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinal series against the visiting Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.

Associate head coach Mike Brown — who, earlier Monday, was formally announced as the next head coach of the Sacramento Kings — will coach the Warriors in Game 4.

Reports indicated that Kerr tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The 56-year-old has coached the Warriors since 2014 and guided the franchise to NBA titles in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

Kerr has a 429-200 career record in the regular season and an 83-30 mark in the postseason.

Brown, former head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers, owns a 347-216 record as a head coach. The 52-year-old has worked on Golden State’s staff since 2016 and was part of two Warriors title teams (2017 and 2018).

–Field Level Media