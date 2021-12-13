VP.Prodigy complete CS:GO roster with delus1onn

VP.Prodigy

VP.Prodigy rounded out their CS:GO roster with the addition of Evgeny “delus1onn” Plottsov on Monday.

delus1onn was signed following an academy search by the team. He replaces Nikita “BloodyK” Dobrynin, who parted ways with VP.Prodigy in September.

“We welcome our new sniper!,” VP.Prodigy team captain Alexey “RuFire” Burakov said. “During the time off we’ve done a lot of work and we keep moving forward. Winter is coming, but the Bears are not going to hibernate!”

delus1onn joins RuFire, Armen “cheerful” Eskuzyan, Eugene “r3salt” Frolov, Ivan “lom1k” Ovsyanik and coach Vladislav “Flash_1” Bykov.

?? Welcome to the club, buddy Our new CS:GO player – Evgeny «delus1onn» Plottsov – became a part of the team because during the trial games he showed great performance. More info: https://t.co/jiUe2Q3QBI#CSGO #VPProdigy pic.twitter.com/77w1m1kjn7 — VP.Prodigy (@VPProdigy) December 13, 2021

–Field Level Media