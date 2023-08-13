Vitality sweep BDS to win Rocket League World Championship

Credit: Nick Oza/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Team Vitality secured a 4-0 sweep of Team BDS in the grand final Sunday to win the Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) World Championship title in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Vitality earned the $600,000 grand prize out of a $2.1 million prize pool, just one month after they claimed the Spring Split Major title in Boston.

Vitality shut out BDS on three of the four maps they played. They opened with a 3-0 win on Mannfield (Night) and a 1-0 close call on Forbidden Temple.

Team BDS used a timeout to regroup and they finally found the back of the net in the third map, DFH Stadium. But Vitality scored 40 seconds into overtime to earn a 4-3 win before finishing things off 2-0 on Utopia Coliseum (Dusk).

BDS settled for a $400,000 second prize.

The 24-team World Championship field was whittled down to eight teams for the playoffs, contested Saturday and Sunday in a single-elimination bracket with all matches best-of-seven.

Vitality beat Team Falcons 4-2 in the quarterfinals on Saturday and took down Karmine Corp 4-2 in a semifinal match earlier on Sunday. BDS sliced through G2 Esports 4-1 and Team Liquid 4-0 to reach the grand final.

France’s Alexis “zen” Bernier” of Team Vitality was named the World Championship MVP.

1. $600,000 — Team Vitality

2. $400,000 — Team BDS

3-4. $200,000 — Team Liquid, Karmine Corp

5-8. $100,000 — G2 Esports, Spacestation Gaming, Gen.G Mobil1 Racing, Team Falcons

9-12. $30,000 — KRU Esports, Complexity Gaming, Rule One, Moist Esports

13-16. $20,000 — Ninjas in Pyjamas, Team Secret, Twisted Minds, FaZe Clan

17-19. $16,000 — Elevate, PWR, G1

20-22. $12,000 — Pioneers, Limitless, Oxygen Esports

23-24. $8,000 — Gaimin Gladiators, Valiant

–Field Level Media