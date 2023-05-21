Vitality jolt GamerLegion in Paris Major grand final

Credit: BLAST

Team Vitality recorded a 2-0 sweep of GamerLegion to win the $500,000 first prize in Sunday’s grand final of the BLAST.tv Paris Major 2023 in France.

Vitality posted a 16-6 win on Overpass and a 16-13 triumph on Nuke to capture 3,500 BLAST Premier points and automatic qualification into IEM Cologne 2023 and the BLAST Premier World Final.

Frenchman Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut recorded 48 kills and a plus-20 kills-to-death differential for Vitality. He was named the MVP of the 24-team tournament that began on May 8.

MAJOR CHAMPIONS ???????? — ZywOo (@zywoo) May 21, 2023

Romania’s Mihai “iM” Ivan had 36 kills and Denmark’s Frederik “acoR” Gyldstrand had a team-best minus-3 kills-to-death differential for GamerLegion.

GL took home $170,000 and 2,750 BLAST Premier points for finishing in second place.

BLAST.tv Paris Major 2023 standings, prize pool, BLAST Premier points

1. $500,000, 3,500 points, IEM Cologne and BLAST Premier World Final — Team Vitality

2. $170,000, 2,750 points — GamerLegion

3-4. $80,000, 1,775 points — Heroic, Apeks

5-8. $45,000, 1,050 points — FaZe Clan, Monte, Team Liquid, Into The Breach

9-11. $20,000, no points — Natus Vincere, Fnatic, Ninjas in Pyjamas

12-14. $20,000, no points — ENCE, Bad News Eagles, G2 Esports

15-16. $20,000, no points — 9INE, FURIA Esports

17-19. $10,000, no points — FORZE Esports, Grayhound Gaming, paiN Gaming

20-22. $10,000, no points — Complexity Gaming, The MongolZ, OG

23-24. $10,000, no points — MOUZ, Fluxo

–Field Level Media