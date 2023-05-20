Vitality, GamerLegion reach Paris Major grand final

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

GamerLegion and Team Vitality will battle for the $500,000 first prize in Sunday’s grand final of the BLAST.tv Paris Major 2023 in France.

In Saturday’s Champions Stage semifinals, GamerLegion rallied to defeat Heroic 2-1 and Vitality swept away Apeks.

After a 16-13 loss on Ancient, GamerLegion answered with a 16-14 win on Inferno and a 16-6 victory on Mirage. Ivan “iM” Mihai of Romania dominated the action for GL, posting 73 kills and a plus-26 kills-to-deaths differential.

Vitality eliminated Apeks with a 16-14 win on Mirage and a 16-12 decision on Vertigo. Israel’s Lotan “Spinx” Giladi led the team with 51 kills and a plus-16 K-D ratio.

Heroic and Apeks each took home $80,000 and 1,775 BLAST Premier points for finishing in third-fourth place.

The BLAST.tv Paris Major began on May 8 with 24 teams playing offline in Paris.

Sunday’s champion will also earn 3,500 BLAST Premier points and automatic qualification into IEM Cologne 2023 and the BLAST Premier World Final.

BLAST.tv Paris Major 2023 standings, prize pool, BLAST Premier points

1. $500,000, 3,500 points, IEM Cologne and BLAST Premier World Final

2. $170,000, 2,750 points

3-4. $80,000, 1,775 points — Heroic, Apeks

5-8. $45,000, 1,050 points — FaZe Clan, Monte, Team Liquid, Into The Breach

9-11. $20,000, no points — Natus Vincere, Fnatic, Ninjas in Pyjamas

12-14. $20,000, no points — ENCE, Bad News Eagles, G2 Esports

15-16. $20,000, no points — 9INE, FURIA Esports

17-19. $10,000, no points — FORZE Esports, Grayhound Gaming, paiN Gaming

20-22. $10,000, no points — Complexity Gaming, The MongolZ, OG

23-24. $10,000, no points — MOUZ, Fluxo

–Field Level Media