Vitality drop four members of LEC roster

Team Vitality parted ways Thursday with four members of their League of Legends European Championship roster.

“The time has come to turn the page,” Vitality tweeted. “Thank you … for this year full of emotions, we wish you all the best for the future.”

After a disappointing year that included missing the LEC Summer Split playoffs, the team released bot laner Matyas “Carzzy” Orsag, jungler Min-seung “Haru” Kang, top laner Barney “Alphari” Morris and support Labros “Labrov” Papoutsakis.

Labrov had been with Vitality since May 2020. Alphari and Carzzy joined in December 2021 and Haru came aboard in June 2022.

After the shakeup, the only players remaining from the French organization’s 2022 LEC roster are mid laner Luka “Perkz” Perkovic and sub Zhou “Bo” Yangbo.

–Field Level Media