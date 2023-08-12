Vicente Luque earns unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Vicente Luque earned a hard-fought win by unanimous decision over fellow Brazilian Rafael Dos Anjos at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Luque took the cards 49-46, 48-47, 48-47 in their welterweight bout, the main event.

Luque landed more strikes overall but Dos Anjos landed nearly as many significant strikes as his countryman; Luque landed 72 significant strikes to Dos Anjos’ 66.

Luque finished with eight takedowns to two for Dos Anjos, and Luque had 12:01 of control to just 3:54 for Dos Anjos.

Luque improved to 22-9-1 in MMA while Dos Anjos dropped to 32-15.

–Field Level Media