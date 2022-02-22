Veteran F Dom Dwyer signs with Atlanta United

Aug 23, 2019; Orlando, FL, USA; Orlando City SC forward Dom Dwyer (14) prior to the game at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta United signed free-agent forward Dom Dwyer to a contract through the 2023 season, with club options for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

An 11-year MLS veteran, Dwyer has appeared in 209 regular-season games (171 starts) with 81 goals and 19 assists in his time with Sporting Kansas City (2012-17), Orlando City SC (2017-20) and Toronto FC (2021).

“Dom is a veteran striker who knows what it takes to win in this league,” said Carlos Bocanegra, Atlanta United’s vice president and technical director, in a news release on Tuesday. “He has fit into the group well in the time he has spent with us and will be an addition to our attacking group.”

Dwyer’s best season was in 2014, when he scored 22 goals in 33 matches for Sporting KC and finished second the MLS Golden Boot race. He followed with seasons of 12 goals and 16 goals before being traded to Orlando in 2017.

Dwyer, 31, also has played in nine MLS Cup Playoff matches, scoring twice.

–Field Level Media