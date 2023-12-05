Veteran DT Tyson Alualu signing with Lions

Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran defensive tackle Tyson Alualu is signing with the Detroit Lions.

Agent Kenny Zuckerman announced the move Tuesday, and the Detroit News reported Alualu will join the practice squad.

Alualu, 36, was a first-round pick (10th overall) by Jacksonville in 2010 and spent the last six seasons in Pittsburgh.

He has recorded 25 sacks, 70 quarterback hits, 416 tackles, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 191 games (113 starts) with the Jaguars (2010-16) and Steelers (2017-22).

–Field Level Media