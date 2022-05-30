Utility man Kody Clemens, son of Roger, added to Tigers’ roster

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Utility man Kody Clemens was added to the Detroit Tigers’ roster on Monday before the matinee with the Minnesota Twins.

Clemens, 26, plays several positions in the infield and outfield. He is the youngest son of seven-time Cy Young winner Roger Clemens.

The Detroit News reported Kody Clemens was with his Triple-A Toledo teammates on a bus early Monday when he received the call that he was going to the majors. He got off the bus and made his way to Detroit.

Kody Clemens replaces outfielder Robbie Grossman on the Tigers’ roster. Grossman was placed on the injured list with a strained neck.

At Toledo, Clemens was batting .283 with eight home runs and 31 RBIs. A third-round pick in 2018, Clemens was on the MLB roster with the Tigers last season but has not yet appeared in a major-league game.

–Field Level Media