Utah, Penn State to Rose Bowl as full bowl game schedule revealed

Utah and Penn State will square off in the Rose Bowl and Alabama will face Big 12 champion Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl as part of this season’s slate of 41 bowl games, which were finalized Sunday.

Teams were invited to their respective bowls after the College Football Playoff selection committee named Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State to the four-team playoff. No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will play in the Peach Bowl in one semifinal and No. 2 Michigan will meet No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl for the other.

As for the other New Year’s Six bowls, ACC champion Clemson drew SEC at-large Tennessee in the Orange Bowl, and No. 16 Tulane, the highest-ranked team from the Group of Five conferences, will go to the Cotton Bowl and play Southern California.

No. 8 Utah won the Pac-12 title game in a 47-24 rout of USC, allowing the Utes to punch their ticket to the Rose Bowl for the second straight season. Last week, the Rose Bowl had floated the idea of taking the Nittany Lions over Ohio State to avoid the same matchup in consecutive years, but that was rendered moot when the Buckeyes made the playoff field.

Alabama was ranked No. 5 in Sunday’s final CFP rankings, the first team out of the playoff. Kansas State moved up a spot to No. 9 after edging TCU 31-28 in overtime Saturday to win the Big 12 title.

Eighty-two of the 131 FBS teams will play in a bowl game, starting Dec. 16 when Miami (Ohio) and UAB kick off the Bahamas Bowl, and Troy and UTSA — which snuck into the final CFP rankings at Nos. 24 and 25, respectively — play in the Cure Bowl in Orlando, Fla.

The full bowl schedule is below:

Friday, Dec. 16

Bahamas Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB

Cure Bowl: No. 24 Troy vs. No. 25 UTSA

Saturday, Dec. 17

Fenway Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Louisville

New Mexico Bowl: SMU vs. BYU

LA Bowl: Washington State vs. Fresno State

LendingTree Bowl: Rice vs. Southern Miss

Las Vegas Bowl: Florida vs. No. 14 Oregon State

Frisco Bowl: North Texas vs. Boise State

Monday, Dec. 19

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Marshall vs. UConn

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Idaho Potato Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State

Boca Raton Bowl: Liberty vs. Toledo

Wednesday, Dec. 21

New Orleans Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama

Thursday, Dec. 22

Armed Forces Bowl: Baylor vs. Air Force

Friday, Dec. 23

Independence Bowl: Louisiana vs. Houston

Gasparilla Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Missouri

Saturday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl: Middle Tennessee vs. San Diego State

Monday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl: New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Camellia Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo

First Responder Bowl: Memphis vs. Utah State

Birmingham Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Military Bowl: UCF vs. Duke

Liberty Bowl: Kansas vs. Arkansas

Holiday Bowl: North Carolina vs. Oregon

Texas Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss

Thursday, Dec. 29

Pinstripe Bowl: Syracuse vs. Minnesota

Cheez-It Bowl: Oklahoma vs. No. 13 Florida State

Alamo Bowl: No. 20 Texas vs. No. 12 Washington

Friday, Dec. 30

Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Maryland vs. No. 23 NC State

Sun Bowl: Pitt vs. No. 18 UCLA

Gator Bowl: No. 21 Notre Dame vs. No. 19 South Carolina

Arizona Bowl: Ohio vs. Wyoming

Orange Bowl: No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson

Saturday, Dec. 31

Sugar Bowl: No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 9 Kansas State

Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky

Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 TCU vs. No. 2 Michigan (CFP semifinal)

Peach Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 1 Georgia (CFP semifinal)

Monday, Jan. 2

ReliaQuest Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Illinois

Cotton Bowl: No. 16 Tulane vs. No. 10 USC

Citrus Bowl: No. 17 LSU vs. Purdue

Rose Bowl: No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 8 Utah

Monday, Jan. 9

College Football Playoff national championship game: TCU-Michigan winner vs. Ohio State-Georgia winner

