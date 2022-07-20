Utah Jazz have absurd asking price in Donovan Mitchell trade

The Utah Jazz have been engaging with other teams on a potential trade of star guard Donovan Mitchell. This comes after Utah initially pushed back against talks following the trade of All-Star center Rudy Gobert.

Right now, nothing seems to be imminent on this front. That’s primarily due to Utah’s ridiculous asking price for the high-scoring two-guard.

“My intel has been that the Knicks are trying to do this only surrendering four or five firsts,” Stein said. “But someone I trust told me today that they think that (Celtics CEO) Danny (Ainge) was going for seven of the eight firsts.” Marc Stein report on Utah Jazz asking price in Donovan Mitchell trade

Well, that’s going to narrow down the playing field some. Sure Utah might end up lowering its asking price. But until then, the New York Knicks are among the only teams that can even offer up such a package.

NBA rules prohibit teams from trading first-round picks in consecutive years unless they have acquired other first rounders in separate deals. These rules also allow teams to trade picks only seven years into the future.

Utah Jazz asking prices in Donovan Mitchell trade is prohibitive

If we’re going to take Stein at his word (there’s no reason not to), the number of teams that could meet Utah’s asking prices is limited to a few. New York has 11 first-round picks during that seven-year span.

The Oklahoma City Thunder boast up to 17 first-rounders during the same timeline. Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets (11) and New Orleans Pelicans (13) could technically meet Utah’s asking price.

The Utah Jazz received four first-round picks and a pick swap from the Minnesota Timberwolves in the aforementioned Gobert trade. Said package also included five players, leaving front office heads from other organizations pretty upset in the process.

In short, it changed the dynamics of today’s NBA trade market with both Mitchell and Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant impacted big time.

Utah has had discussions with the Miami Heat about a potential Mitchell trade. Unfortunately, Miami can offer up only two first-round picks during that seven-year window. Front office head Pat Riley and Co. are looking to pull off separate trades that would give Miami an opportunity to meet Utah’s asking price for Mitchell.

Donovan Mitchell stats (2021-22): 25.9 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 5.3 APG, 1.5 SPG, 45% shooting, 36% 3-point

As you can see, the 25-year-old Mitchell is among the best pure scorers in the game. Utah is obviously valuing him in such a manner.

Perhaps, it’s the team’s way of showing Mitchell just how much it thinks of him — leading to the summer passing without a blockbuster even taking place.