USWNT draws Dutch, Vietnam in ’23 World Cup group

The defending champion U.S. Women’s National Team will face Vietnam and the Netherlands in the group stage at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Group E will also include one of the intercontinental playoff winners — Cameroon, Thailand or Portugal — when action gets underway in July in New Zealand and Australia.

Coach Vlatko Andonovski’s U.S. squad will play all of its group matches in New Zealand, opening with a July 22 tilt against Vietnam in Auckland.

The Women’s World Cup kicks off on July 20 with New Zealand facing Norway followed by co-host Australia taking on Ireland.

Nine cities are hosting games during the competition, which concludes on Aug. 20 with the final at the 83,500-seat Stadium Australia in Sydney.

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup groupings:

–Group A: New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland

–Group B: Australia, Ireland, Nigeria, Canada

–Group C: Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia, Japan

–Group D: England, Denmark, China, Group B playoff (Chile, Haiti or Senegal)

–Group E: United States, Vietnam, Netherlands, Group A playoff (Cameroon, Portugal or Thailand)

–Group F: France, Jamaica, Brazil, Group C playoff (Chinese Taipei, Panama, Paraguay or Papua New Guinea)

–Group G: Sweden, South Africa, Italy, Argentina

–Group H: Germany, Morocco, Colombia, South Korea

