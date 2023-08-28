USWNT adds two October friendlies, still without a head coach

Credit: Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports

The United States women’s national team on Monday announced a pair of October friendlies against Colombia.

The team has not yet announced a replacement for head coach Vlatko Andonovski, however.

Following a disappointing World Cup, the USWNT now looks ahead to the Paris Olympics next summer.

The Americans will face World Cup quarterfinalist Colombia on Oct. 26 in Utah and Oct. 29 in San Diego.

Those games will come after a pair of already-scheduled friendlies against South Africa on Sept. 21 in Cincinnati and Sept. 24 in Chicago.

The U.S. dropped from No. 1 in the world rankings to No. 3 after their World Cup loss to Sweden in the Round of 16. With Andonovski’s departure, Twila Kilgore has taken over as interim head coach.

