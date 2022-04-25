USFL announces Week 4 schedule

Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The USFL revealed a schedule of all divisional matchups for Week 4 of its inaugural season Monday.

The Philadelphia Stars will face the Michigan Panthers on May 6 at 10 p.m. ET (9 p.m. local time in Birmingham, Ala.), with the game televised on FS1.

A Saturday doubleheader will see the New Jersey Generals face the Pittsburgh Maulers at 2:30 p.m. ET (Peacock) and the Tampa Bay Bandits oppose the Birmingham Stallions at 7 p.m. ET (FOX).

The Houston Gamblers and New Orleans Breakers will also be on national television when they wrap up Week 4 on May 8 at 3 p.m. ET.

The USFL plans to announce game assignments no later than the Monday two weeks before a given week. Week 3’s game assignments were previously announced, with the game of the week likely to be Birmingham and New Orleans — the two remaining unbeaten teams — going at it on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

The league also announced two primetime matchups for Birmingham later this season. In Week 6, the Stallions will play the Panthers on May 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. The next week, Birmingham gets the Maulers on May 29 at 2:00 p.m. ET on Fox.

Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., is the site of the entire first season of the revived USFL.

