United Center: What you need to know to make it a great day

The United Center, home to the Chicago Blackhawks and Chicago Bulls, is the largest arena in the United States. If you haven’t yet checked out United Center, here’s everything you will want to know ahead of your trip.

Where is United Center located?

United Center is in Chicago, Illinois. The address of United Center is 1901 W Madison St, Chicago, IL 60612.

Who plays at United Center?

The Chicago Bulls play at United Center.

What is the capacity of the United Center?

The capacity at United Center is 23,500, which is the number of seats in the arena.

What time do the doors open at United Center?

United Center doors will open one hour before the game starts.

How much is the parking at the United Center?

In the United Center, you can expect to pay between $15 to $20 for parking. Prices are subject to change without advance notice, so plan accordingly. We recommend booking convenient and affordable parking in advance through SpotHero.

Can you watch the Chicago Bulls warm up at United Center?

Yes, you can watch the warm-up of the teams getting some basketball shots up at United Center before the game. Unless permitted, meeting the players usually isn’t allowed without access to floor seats.

What can you bring into United Center?

United Center will allow purses no larger than 14″ x 14″ x 6″ will be allowed at designated X-ray entry points. No backpack or large totes allowed.

Is United Center cashless?

United Center is cashless and accepts all major credit cards as payment. You must use credit or debit cards to pay for food, beverages, and merchandise.

How much is a suite at United Center?

Suites at United Center cost between $4,000-$13,000 depending on the event and game. Suites at the United Center feature interior lounge seating, a bar, and an HDTV. The guests will receive exclusive access to the Club Level, VIP parking, and private entry into the United Center.

The Lower Suite Level at United Center is just above the lower bowl, making it the closest to the playing surface. Suites on the Lower Level are in high demand and rarely available.

The Penthouse Suite Level is considered the upper suite level in the United Center.

What is there to eat at United Center?

There are some delicious spots to eat at United Center. We have listed locations where you can grab a bite to eat before or during the game. We recommend getting to the United Center if you want to grab something to eat but do not want to miss any game.

Chicago Sausage Shop: Hot dogs, French fries, nachos with cheese, popcorn, water, beer, soda, and more in section 223.

Hot dogs, French fries, nachos with cheese, popcorn, water, beer, soda, and more in section 223. Legacy Burger: Grass-fed burgers, plant burgers, turkey burgers, shakes, water, soda, beer, and more in sections 108, 213, and 313.

Grass-fed burgers, plant burgers, turkey burgers, shakes, water, soda, beer, and more in sections 108, 213, and 313. LQ Chicken Shack: Fried chicken sandwiches, tater tots, fries, kettle chips, water, beer, soda, and more in section 205.

Fried chicken sandwiches, tater tots, fries, kettle chips, water, beer, soda, and more in section 205. Madison Street Eats Nachos, popcorn, nachos, pretzels, Chicago-style deep dish pizza, and more in section 10.

Nachos, popcorn, nachos, pretzels, Chicago-style deep dish pizza, and more in section 10. Full Court Stand: Classic stadium food like hot dogs, chicken tenders, fries, water, soda, beer, and more in section 302.

Classic stadium food like hot dogs, chicken tenders, fries, water, soda, beer, and more in section 302. This Little Goat: Serving up nachos, tacos, empanadas, and more Mexican food in sections 114 and 230.

Serving up nachos, tacos, empanadas, and more Mexican food in sections 114 and 230. Mad West: Chicago-style hot dogs that include onions, peppers, tomatoes, mustard, ketchup, and more in section 105. Also, you will find the classic Italian beef sandwich in this section.

Chicago-style hot dogs that include onions, peppers, tomatoes, mustard, ketchup, and more in section 105. Also, you will find the classic Italian beef sandwich in this section. Gibson’s Steakhouse: Filet mignon sliders, water, beer, soda, and more in section 103.

Filet mignon sliders, water, beer, soda, and more in section 103. Lillie’s Q: Chicken tenders, fries, pulled pork sandwiches, tacos, lemonade, water, beer, soda, and more in sections 119, 206, and 330.

Chicken tenders, fries, pulled pork sandwiches, tacos, lemonade, water, beer, soda, and more in sections 119, 206, and 330. Mrs. Levy’s Deli: Corned beef sandwiches, pastrami sandwiches, beef sandwiches, and more with pickles and kettle chips in section 229.

Corned beef sandwiches, pastrami sandwiches, beef sandwiches, and more with pickles and kettle chips in section 229. Crown Royal Whisky Bar: Fans looking for signature drinks to enjoy during a game or show can head to sections 118 and 119.

Fans looking for signature drinks to enjoy during a game or show can head to sections 118 and 119. Ironworks: Classic steak sandwiches and more in section 309.

Classic steak sandwiches and more in section 309. Honey Butter Fried Chicken: Serving delicious fried chicken sandwiches in the concession stand 115.

Serving delicious fried chicken sandwiches in the concession stand 115. Giordano’s: Serving meatball sandwiches, pizza, and more in section 120.

