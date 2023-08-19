Union blank Monterrey, secure third place in Leagues Cup

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Jesus Bueno scored in the first minute and the Philadelphia Union never looked back to earn a 3-0 victory over CF Monterrey in Chester, Pa., on Saturday in the third-place playoff match of the Leagues Cup.

Mikkel Uhre and Alejandro Bedoya also scored for Philadelphia, which secured a spot in the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup with the victory. Monterrey had already locked down a berth thanks to its play in Liga MX.

Andre Blake was forced to make only one save en route to a clean sheet for the Union.

CF Monterrey goalkeeper Luis Cardenas made six stops, but the visitors only put one of their 10 shots on target.

Philadelphia wasted little time getting on the board as Bueno drove a right-footed shot past Cardenas less than 30 seconds into the match. Monterrey nearly leveled the match in the 18th minute when Jordi Cortizo put a shot on goal, but Blake was able to make his lone save.

The Union wouldn’t strike again until the second minute of first-half stoppage time, when Uhre found the back of the net following a cross. Jack McGlynn picked up an assist on the play.

Bedoya iced the match with his tally in the 69th minute, and CF Monterrey never threatened the rest of the way.

Monterrey was blanked despite holding possession for 54.9 percent of the match.

