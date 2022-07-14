Ultra, Subliners rally for opening wins at CDL Major 4

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Ultra and New York Subliners pulled off reverse sweeps on Thursday to advance to the winners-bracket semifinals at the Call of Duty League Major 4.

Toronto rallied from a two-map deficit to stun the London Royal Ravens 3-2, and New York recorded an identical comeback to top the Minnesota Rokkr 3-2.

In other first-round action, the Florida Mutineers edged the Boston Breach 3-2, and the Los Angeles Thieves dumped the Atlanta FaZe 3-1.

On Saturday, the Ultra will oppose the Thieves and the Subliners will face the Mutineers for spots in the winners-bracket final.

The Thursday losers in the double-elimination tournament will face off Friday against unseeded teams that will start their tournament runs in the losers bracket. London will oppose the Los Angeles Guerrillas, Atlanta will meet the Paris Legion, Minnesota will match up with the Texas OpTic, and Boston will clash with the Seattle Surge.

The Royal Ravens topped the Ultra 250-249 Tuscan Hardpoint and 6-4 on Desert Siege Search and Destroy. Toronto bounced back to claim Tuscan Control 3-0, Berlin Hardpoint 250-230 and Bocage Search and Destroy 6-2.

After the Rokkr captured Bocage Hardpoint 250-204 and Tuscan Search and Destroy 6-1, the Subliners rolled through Berlin Control 3-0, Tuscan Hardpoint 250-144 and Desert Siege Search and Destroy 6-4.

The Mutineers built a two-map lead by prevailing 250-153 on Gavutu Hardpoint and 6-2 Desert Siege Search and Destroy. The Breach rallied to claim Gavutu Control 3-0 and Berlin Hardpoint 250-134 before Florida took the decisive fifth map, Bocage Search and Destroy, 6-4.

The Thieves claimed Tuscan Hardpoint 250-148 and Tuscan Control 6-2. The FaZe extended the match with a 3-2 win on Tuscan Search and Destroy, but Los Angeles sealed the win by taking Berlin Hardpoint 250-174.

The tournament runs through Sunday.

–Field Level Media