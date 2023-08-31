4 bold UFC Predictions for UFC Paris, including a shocking defeat for Rose Namajunas

Get a round of bold UFC predictions for the promotion’s next event, UFC Paris on Saturday afternoon.

Following an event in Singapore for the first time in a while, the MMA world leader will make its return to France for a card led by the country’s most well-known talent. In the main event of UFC Paris 2023, Ciryl Gane will be back in action and take on the challenge of fellow ranked heavyweight Sergei Spivac.

The card inside the Accor Arena will also include the long-awaited return of two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas as she makes her flyweight debut against rising contender Manon Fiorot. Plus, Octagon veterans like Volkan Oezdemir, Benoit Saint-Denis, and Joselyne Edwards will also be back in action.

With all of that in mind, let’s make a few bold UFC predictions for the promotion’s event on Saturday afternoon (Eastern time) in Paris.

UFC predictions: 4 UFC Paris fighters getting Ws Saturday

Ciryl Gane (11-2) vs. Serghei Spivac (16-3)

Spivac is a talented heavyweight who has only lost three times during his 10-fight UFC career. In a division as volatile and unpredictable as heavyweight, that is quite impressive. And what makes him a tough matchup for Gane is he has strong wrestling, which has proven to be a major Achilles heel for the Frenchman. Yet, is Moldovan a good enough athlete to make the most of that advantage?

Chances are Gane will get taken down in this fight, however, he has always had very good cardio and his larger advantages in the striking department are notable. It’s why he is still the betting favorite in this fight. Look for “The Polar Bear” to eventually get sloppy with a takedown later in the fight and get caught with a major counter that leads to a fight-ending finish.

UFC Paris odds : Gane (-180), Spivac (+150)

: Gane (-180), Spivac (+150) Prediction: Gane by TKO, Round 4

Manon Fiorot (10-1) vs. Rose Namajunas (11-5)

Namajunas is one of the best female fighters of all time and it’s why she is currently on our women’s UFC pound-for-pound rankings despite having not fought in well over a year. However, her return to the Octagon will take place at flyweight instead of strawweight and there are many questions about her passion for the sport at this juncture of her career.

Furthermore, France’s Fiorot is a fantastic striker, stronger than “Thug Rose,” and has the desire that the former champion may no longer have. While not cutting weight will be helpful for Namajunas, this feels like a move to try and spark interest in her fight career, and that rarely works in this sport.

Expect “The Beast” to impress as she bullies the smaller Namajunas at times en route to a decision victory.

Odds: Fiorot (-198), Namajunas (+164)

Fiorot (-198), Namajunas (+164) UFC Prediction: Fiorot by unanimous decision

Volkan Oezdemir (18-7) vs. Bogdan Guskov (14-2)

Volkan Oezdemir has been one of the better UFC light heavyweights over the last decade. But after losing three of his last four, he has lost his relevancy in the top 10 and is being booked with a newbie at UFC Paris. That says a lot about his place in the division.

Oezdemir taking out the Octagon Rookie would be the easy pick, but odds makers only have him as a small favorite and that’s likely because of his recent performances and Bogdan Guskov has shown some nasty power during his 16-fight career. This bout seems set up for a highlight-reel finish, but not from the UFC veteran.

Odds: Oezdemir (-155), Guskov (+130)

Oezdemir (-155), Guskov (+130) UFC Prediction: Guskov by KO, Round 2

Morgan Charriere (18-9-1) vs. Manolo Zecchini (11-3)

Morgan Charriere vs. Manolo Zecchini is a rare UFC matchup of two first-timers. Both are two of Europe’s best featherweight prospects not in the company and will get a chance to show their worth at UFC Paris. The Frenchman has a surprising amount of losses on his record already, however, with his countrymen behind him, along with his experience and fight-ending nature, look for him to bring the home crowd to their feet in celebration on Saturday.

Odds: Charriere (-298), Zecchini (+240)

Charriere (-298), Zecchini (+240) UFC Prediction: Charriere by unanimous decision

