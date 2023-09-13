4 bold UFC Predictions for UFC Noche, including sweet revenge for Valentina Shevchenko

Get a round of bold UFC predictions for the promotion’s event this Saturday, UFC Noche.

After several events abroad, the MMA world leader is back stateside for a UFC Fight Night card inside Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena. The event being dubbed UFC Noche will be headlined by a championship bout in the women’s flyweight division when Valentina Shevchenko looks for revenge against the woman who took her belt from her earlier this year, Alexa Grasso.

The card in Las Vegas will also feature the return of several other Octagon veterans, including Kevin Holland, Lupita Godinez, and Christos Giagos. With all of that in mind, let’s make a few bold UFC predictions for the promotion’s event on Saturday night.

UFC predictions: 4 UFC Noche fighters getting Ws on Saturday

Alexa Grasso (16-3) vs. Valentina Shevchenko (23-4)

There is little doubt Shevchenko looks back at her surprising UFC 285 loss with frustration. She was winning two rounds to one on the scorecards and seemed to be in control before a rare mistake opened the door to a submission loss in the fourth round. That is why she is a favorite again in the UFC Noche rematch against Grasso.

The Mexican is a very good fighter but there are questions about if she can really hang with the former champion after how the first three rounds of their fight went. The 35-year-old has definitely slowed down and Grasso is only getting better, which is why this will be a close fight. However, the flyweight GOAT will still be good enough to eke out a decision win this weekend despite her age-related decline.

: Grasso (+142), Shevchenko (-170) Prediction: Shevchenko by unanimous decision

Kevin Holland (25-9) vs. Jack Della Maddalena (15-2)

We are going to find out on Saturday if Jack Della Maddalena is really as good as many MMA observers believe he is. There has been a lot of hype around the Australian after winning 15 straight, and while he has wins over solid competition in the UFC, this will be a very big test.

“Trailblazer” has been very good at welterweight and has been improving his grappling weaknesses to give him a more well-rounded attack. His ability to trash talk while also offering serious thump on his strikes will also end up being problematic for the fast-rising star at UFC Noche and set up his first loss in the Octagon.

Odds: Holland (+130), Maddalena (-155)

Holland (+130), Maddalena (-155) UFC Prediction: Holland by unanimous decision

Raul Rosas Jr. (7-1) vs. Terrence Mitchell (14-3)

Super prospect Raul Rosas Jr. saw his hype train come to a grinding halt in April when he was dominated at times by Christian Rodriguez. That is why the UFC likely put him in a match with another prospect this weekend instead of pushing him up the division ladder. They know there is a lot of potential in the 18-year-old and learned they need to go slower with his development.

It is also why he is one of the biggest favorites at UFC Noche because his matchup with Terrence Mitchell is a favorable one. Look for “El Nino” to impress in his return to the Octagon and score a finish Saturday night.

Odds: Rosas Jr. (-750), Mitchell (+525)

Rosas Jr. (-750), Mitchell (+525) UFC Prediction: Rosas Jr. by submission, Round 1

Roman Kopylov (11-2) vs. Josh Fremd (11-4)

Roman Kopylov got off to a very rough start in his UFC career when he lost two straight, however, he has bounced back in a major way since then by scoring three wins in a row, all by knockout. It’s why he is a sizable favorite over former LFA star Josh Fremd this weekend.

The American is a strong prospect in his own right and this is very much a prove-it fight for both men as they look to show they have the talent to inch closer to being a ranked fighter in the division. In the end, look for the Russian to continue his win streak with a fourth straight knockout win.