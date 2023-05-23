UCLA gets commitment from Slovenia’s Jan Vide

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After a productive run that was led by Tyger Campbell and Jaime Jaquez, the way forward for UCLA is starting to come into focus with the commitment from 6-foot-7 guard Jan Vide of Slovenia, ESPN reported.

Vide, 18, is considered one of the top young players in Europe and just led Real Madrid to the ANGT championship with a 71-60 victory over the Next Generation Select Team. Vide scored 19 points with seven rebounds and six assists in the title game.

Known as an instinctive scorer, Vide was named MVP of the tournament.

UCLA landed Vide after it was believed he might head to the NBA without testing his game at the college level.

UCLA is also believed to be close to landing 7-3 center Aday Mara from Spain as its rebuild goes international. The Bruins also have commitments from guard Ilane Fibleuil from France and Utah transfer Lazar Stefanovic of Serbia.

Not only did the Bruins lose Campbell and Jaquez, they also will see guard Amari Bailey depart. Jaylen Clark and Adem Bona also declared for the draft but have maintained their college eligibility. In addition, Mac Etienne and Abramo Canka entered the transfer portal earlier this month.

UCLA went 31-6 last season, advancing to their third consecutive regional final. Campbell and Jaquez led the Bruins to the Final Four in 2021 under head coach Mick Cronin.

