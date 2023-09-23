Tyler Van Dyke, No. 20 Miami blow past Temple

Credit: Andy Lewis-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Van Dyke tossed three touchdown passes and added the longest run of his college career, a 37-yarder, as the 20th-ranked Miami Hurricanes defeated the Temple Owls 41-7 on a rainy and windy Saturday afternoon in Philadelphia.

Henry Parrish Jr. rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 8.7 yards on his 16 carries, as Miami (4-0) defeated Temple (2-2) for the 14th straight time.

The Hurricanes outrushed the Owls 323 yards to 11.

Xavier Restrepo caught two TD passes and fellow Hurricanes wide receiver Colbie Young made the most sensational play of the game, fully stretching his 6-foot-5 frame to catch the ball at the 3-yard-line and then stretching again to reach the end zone to complete a 28-yard score.

Te’Cory Couch intercepted two passes and Jahfari Harvey recovered a fumble for Miami.

The Hurricanes, who played their first road game of the season, are 4-0 for the first time since 2017.

Temple, which hadn’t played Miami since 2005, was led by quarterback E.J. Warner, who completed 22 of 39 passes for 240 yards and one touchdown. However, Warner, the son of former NFL star Kurt Warner, turned the ball over three times.

Van Dyke did not turn the ball over, completing 17 of 24 tosses for 220 yards.

Miami led 7-0 after one quarter, 24-7 at halftime and 38-7 heading into the fourth.

The Hurricanes, who scored on their first three possessions, made it 7-0 on Van Dyke’s 7-yard lob to Restrepo in the left corner of the end zone late in the first quarter.

Temple reached Miami’s 18 on its second possession, but Warner was pressured and his lob into the end zone was intercepted by Couch.

Miami extended its lead to 14-0 on a drive that featured Van Dyke’s long run. Then, on third-and-4, Van Dyke connected with Young on the sensational 28-yard touchdown.

The Hurricanes made it 17-0 on Andres Borregales’ 26-yard field goal. The highlight of that drive was a perfectly placed 39-yard pass to Jacolby George down the right sideline.

Temple had a clear shot at a touchdown with 6:03 left in the second quarter, but Warner overthrew an open Amad Anderson Jr. in the end zone. Then, after a sack by Leonard Taylor, Temple went for it on fourth down and threw incomplete.

Later in the second quarter, Miami added Parrish’s 13-yard TD run for a 24-0 lead.

Temple finally got on the board with two seconds left in the first half on Warner’s 9-yard TD pass to Reese Clark. Warner completed that throw under heavy pressure.

Miami, though, opened the third quarter with Parrish’s 3-yard TD run. The Hurricanes, who led 31-7 at that point, cruised from there.

